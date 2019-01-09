In a world where the cheapest Porsche 911 costs over £100k, and some hot hatchbacks cost as much as two Mazda MX-5s, it’s easy to feel disenchanted by the state of the performance car market. The days of affordable, genuinely desirable driver’s cars are largely behind us, with numerous factors – including tightening emissions regulations and investment into electrification – causing the death of the obtainable sports cars, hot hatches and roadsters we once loved.

What to do? Naturally, the answer is to head to the second hand market, where there’s a huge selection of past evo icons and modern day greats that can be bought for reasonable money. Second hand cars come with their own caveats, of course, but if you buy right, you can get your hands on an engaging driver’s car to fit any budget, without taking a depreciation hit year after year.

With so much choice, whittling them down could take days of deliberation, but to save you some time, we’ve put in the legwork and listed some of our favourites from £5000 up to £100k – from bargain hot hatches to bonafide supercars…

Hot hatchbacks – £5k - £22k

If you’re after cheap, practical, no-frills fun, there’s no better place to start than a hot hatch. And for as little as £5k, you can bag one of the greats – the Renault Sport Clio 182. With the 182, you sense that Renault largely ignored superficial frippery – it looks pretty much the same as a normal Clio – and spent its money on what mattered most. Namely the engine – a peppy 180bhp 2-litre four-pot – and the dynamics, which thanks to bespoke chassis tuning, are as tenacious and playful as you could ever want from a hotted up supermini.