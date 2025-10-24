Evolution of the performance car: the good, the bad and the ugly

It came as no surprise that in our journey across the eras, from the ’80s to the present day, cars have got more powerful and faster but also bigger and heavier. For the more mature among us, the ’80s era was a refresher, a delightful reminder of when cars were lighter, simpler and great fun, even with what today is regarded as very modest power and, in some cases, on tyre sizes you now only see on trailers.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Even the youngsters were charmed by the character and flowing dynamics of these past masters, some of which are old enough to be their fathers.

So where did it all go wrong? Only joking. Every decade has its stars and the purpose of this part of the story isn’t to determine the evolutionary sweet spot (that comes later), but to dig into what is behind the relentless upscaling of cars and the ramping up of their performance but also their mass.

If we take the 911, the common thread running through all our Eras tests, Porsche has done a pretty good job of containing the increase in mass. From the Carrera 3.2 of the mid-’80s to the current 992.2 Carrera, the 911 has gone from 1159 to 1520kg.

That’s 361kg or about 31 per cent, an increase that compares favourably with the BMW M3, which has gone from the 1200kg E30 M3 to the 1725kg G82 M4 (now 1775kg with xDrive), an almost 44 per cent increase. The hatchback has fared even worse, though. Taking the late-’80s Mk2 Golf GTI 16v, VW’s hot hatch goes from 960kg to 1454kg for the Mk8.5 Golf GTI, a 494kg or 51 per cent gain in mass.