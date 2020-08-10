When the 992-generation Porsche 911 first arrived, we had our reservations about whether it was an evolutionary step too far for the iconic sports car. Yes, it was more capable than the 991 it replaced, but also bigger, heavier and less readily exploitable, with that typical 911 magic only showing itself when you worked the car hard.

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With time, however, we’ve grown more fond of the 992 – particularly as the range has been fleshed out with more involving versions like the Carrera T, Carrera GTS and of course the GT3, GT3 RS and S/T. The weird, wonderful and ultra-limited Dakar and Sport Classic are other highlights.

In 2024, the updated 992.2 model arrived with a series of updates to keep this momentum going – some small, and some hugely significant. For example, the 992.2 GTS launched as the first hybrid-powered 911, bringing a new dimension of performance, personality and efficiency to the package. The rest of the range is as broad and varied as ever, featuring coupes, cabriolets and Targas, and everything from a 389bhp base Carrera to a 701bhp hybrid Turbo S. At present, GT department models are limited to the GT3 and GT3 Touring, but expect an updated 992.2 GT3 RS to arrive in due course, along with more specialised and limited variants.