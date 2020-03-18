Best electric cars 2024 – the standout EVs on sale right now

The Porsche Taycan has had a while to mature into the marketplace, in the process becoming one of the very best EVs on sale. It’s now available in three body styles: the original saloon, a high-riding quasi-offroading Cross Turismo and the Sport Turismo estate. And regardless of which style, it is a quite simply stunning car to drive, own and be seen in. Yes, it’s a heavy beast, and yes it will always lack the emotion of something with a combustion engine, but if the ultimate daily driver has morphed from an Audi RS6 or Mercedes-AMG E63 S into this, it’s a change of direction we can more than get behind. Better yet, the Taycan is due an update in 2024, which will introduce a new ultra-focused Turbo GT range topper. Having posted a 7:07.55 lap time at the Nürburgring – just a couple of seconds shy of the 1887bhp Rimac Nevera – we have very high hopes indeed. 31 Audi e-tron GT Audi e-tron GT Partnership Need to sell your car? Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy. Sell your car Building on Porsche’s hard work with the Taycan is Audi’s take on the large premium EV, the e-tron GT. Using the same J1 platform as the Taycan, the GT takes a more laid-back approach, as its name suggests. So far, the range is far more limited than that of the Porsche, with two models – the standard Quattro and the RS – that equate roughly in terms of power and performance to the Taycan 4S and Turbo.

The Audi doesn't emanate with the same precision and tactility as the Porsche. That's because the e-tron GT lacks the feedback that the Taycan is able to deliver, with body control that's less resolved, steering that feels less precise and throttle and braking calibration that still needs some work. Its fundamentals are good, but the execution is lacking, for now. The flip side is that the GT makes for a great grand tourer, with an excellent ride quality and, aside from some tyre roar, very good noise insulation. 31 BMW i5 BMW i5 For its new wave of electric cars, BMW is taking a different approach to the likes of Audi and Mercedes. Rather than producing bespoke EVs based on dedicated platforms, cars like the i5 (and the i4 that also makes this list) are based on the same CLAR architecture as their combustion-engined counterparts; while that might sound like a disadvantage, it means that these electric models capture all the traditional attributes that define the brand. The i5 may be the same size as a 7-series from a couple of generations ago, but it still drives with the precision and sophistication you'd expect of a 5-series. The Mercedes EQE can't match it for refinement or cabin quality either, and much of the tech and design character first seen on the i7 limo has filtered through to the i5's interior. It's a wonderful place to sit and a thoroughly impressive car to drive, irrespective of its source of propulsion. 31 Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3

This was the car to take Tesla into the mainstream and so far it’s proved hugely popular, with the Model 3 knocking the BMW 3-series and Mercedes C-class off their premium midsize perch for European sales. That success is likely to continue with the introduction of a facelifted model later this year. As of now, our favourite version is the Model 3 Performance, with excellent get-up-and-go (0-60mph is dispatched in just 3.1sec) not just from a standstill but on the move too. It’s at this point you might be expecting us to complain about lack of driver involvement, but the Model 3 Performance is actually an engaging driver’s car. The steering, while lacking in feedback, is very quick, direct and accurate, and the chassis offers a degree of composure and refinement that’s very impressive. The build quality could take a much-needed step up for this year’s update, too. 31 Kia EV6 Kia EV6 Kia and Hyundai entered the EV car game early with various little runarounds such as the Soul and Niro, but the EV6, its first ground-up effort, has made a much bigger impact. This midsized family EV is part SUV, part saloon car and part hatchback, yet its confused form is irrelevant given its all-round excellence. Available with either a single or dual-motor set-up, the EV6’s best asset is its completeness.

On-road handling is very well judged. Controlled enough to inspire confidence, but not to the detriment of ride comfort, the steering is accurate and well-weighted, and the brakes superbly calibrated in blending friction and regenerative braking. The powertrain is also excellent, with a linear and natural feel to acceleration, and top-spec dual-motor variants have quite a punch to go with it. The flagship GT is sensationally fast with its 577bhp dual-motor setup, and it’ll even pull smoky powerslides in its rear-drive Drift mode… 12 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Hyundai Ioniq 5 N We had high hopes for the Ioniq 5 N ever since we first heard whispers of its unique approach to driving dynamics. This is the first mainstream EV to not only make full use of the software augmentation possible with an electric powertrain, but to give the driver full access to that box of tricks. Everything from the torque distribution, brake regen response and powertrain energy deployment can be adjusted, and it can even simulate the feel and response of an 8000rpm petrol engine. The result is one of the most involving EVs we've driven, at any price. Fundamental engineering changes over the base Ioniq 5 – including a stiffer structure and a 601bhp dual motor setup – conjure the feel of a genuine performance car, and the plethora of modes add a new dimension that's missing in pretty much any other EV. Switch to a rear-biased torque split and the Ioniq 5 N is thrilling, rewarding and just plain fun, with a more expressive handling balance than even a Porsche Taycan. As a sign of things to come from future N products, it couldn't be better. 31 MG4 MG4

With the 4, MG has thrown a curveball right into Volkswagen’s court. It’s an EV that’s not only several thousand pounds cheaper than an equivalent ID.3, but better to drive and easier to live with. This from a brand that holds obvious resonance for UK car buyers, despite its chequered history, has made the big players stand up and take note. The styling is a little heavy handed, but the MG4 is competent where it counts. Built on MG’s Modular Scalable Architecture, weight is distributed evenly across both axles with a single electric motor driving the rear wheels, and the 4 makes use of these fundamentals with neat, approachable handling. The cabin isn’t exactly sumptuous, but the infotainment system is fairly intuitive and the 4 can comfortably seat four passengers. Factor-in an asking price of £29,495 for the 200bhp SE Long Range that offers 281 miles from a charge, and the MG4 is almost unmatched for value. 31 Rimac Nevera Rimac Nevera The spectacular Rimac Nevera uses some of the most advanced hardware and calibration ever seen on a road car to conjure an intuitive, organic and simply mesmerising driving experience. That it’s able to do so without the character and noise of a combustion engine has ignited our hopes for the future of performance cars – it’s that good.