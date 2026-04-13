To understand what makes the EK9 Civic Type R so special, you need two pieces of information: 182 (bhp) and 1.595 (litres of displacement). In isolation, those figures mean nothing, but divide the former by the latter and you get 114, a figure that for years placed this humble Honda hatchback above all but the most exotic supercars.

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Specific output is one of the more esoteric measures of a car’s performance. Where basic acceleration times win beer-fuelled arguments in pubs and power- or torque-to-weight ratios provide a sense of what squeezing the throttle will do to your internal organs, specific output is an intimate character reference of the engine itself.

When that engine is naturally aspirated, anything over 100bhp per litre is pretty special, and anything beyond 110 the preserve of exotica. The EK9’s 114 places it on a par with precious metal such as Ferrari’s 430 Scuderia. In fact, it’s only recently that it has been significantly surpassed by the likes of the 458 Italia, Porsche GT3 RS 4.0 and now, Aston Martin’s Valkyrie and the GMA T.50.

This number says a lot about the remarkable nature of the EK9’s engine, but it also offers a window to Honda’s mindset in the late ’90s. Though in hiatus between spells as an engine supplier in Formula 1, the Japanese manufacturer was still riding high after a magical period in which Honda-powered teams (Williams and McLaren) secured five consecutive Formula 1 constructors’ titles and five consecutive drivers’ championships, including Ayrton Senna’s three. Clearly, when it came to power, reliability and efficiency, Honda’s screaming V12 and V10 Formula 1 motors reigned supreme.

Slide the key into the ignition, give it a twist (no gimmicky start button here) and the starter motor spins the engine into life. A full Spoon exhaust and induction system are present here – high-quality kit but makes for a raucous noise, even at idle. The titanium gearknob is brilliantly tactile – cool and smooth to the touch, and perfectly weighted so the lever navigates the precise gate and slots into first with a clean, satisfying action. Considering the engine revs to the skies, you don’t need to make any allowances when pulling away, just feed in the clutch and away you go.

After all the anticipation, the first few miles in the EK9 are a bit bemusing. Here is a car with an engine every bit as special as one you’d find in the most focused Italian or German road-racer, yet once you get beyond the exhaust noise of this particular car, the docility and – dare I say it? – normality of the EK9 makes you wonder if history has overlooked it for a reason.