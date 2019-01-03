Cheap fast cars 2024 – the best budget performance cars on the market

Bang for your buck. It's an American term, but it’s hard to think of a better phrase to describe the concept of getting a lot of performance for not a lot of cash. While it applies in the market for new cars, depreciation makes it even more relevant in the used car market, and the choice of some of evo’s past favourite performance cars now selling for pennies is vast. Cheap fast cars are what we're interested in here and, crucially, we've gone in search of models that can be bought, maintained and enjoyed relatively cheaply. Set yourself an upper limit of £10,000 – about the same price as a new Dacia Sandero Stepway with a coat of metallic paint – and you’ll find everything from V8 muscle cars to turbocharged rally legends, with top speeds in excess of 150mph and 0-60mph figures beginning with fives and sixes. > Used car deals of the week As such, we’ve broken that £10k limit down into four sections, picking three cheap fast cars in each section that should cover a wide range of performance and practicality considerations. This isn’t a buying guide (though we’ve dropped in a few nuggets of advice here and there), but where appropriate you’ll find links to cars we’ve covered in more depth elsewhere.

While not 'fast' in the way some other cars on this list might be, a car as small as the Clio packed with a 170bhp 2-litre engine isn't what you might call slow, either. Early phase 1 172s are rare these days (easily identified by their softer styling and 15-inch OZ wheels), but phase 2 cars are plentiful and inexpensive – and probably the best basis for an affordable trackday car on the market. The 172 (and later 182) doesn't just excel on track though, as they're equally at home on B-roads. A basic 172 takes barely longer than seven seconds to hit 62mph and there's good feedback from the controls. Desirable Cup versions shed weight (1011kg) and kit (there was no ABS) and are even better to drive.

Generally reliable, 172s can suffer through hard use and the trim can age badly, but buy a cared-for car and you'll struggle to have more fun for less money. Though higher mileage examples are still available for just shy of the £3000 mark, prices are slowly rising, so don't hang about. Fast cars for £3000-5000 Honda Civic Type R (FN2) 13 There are several inexpensive ways into a high-revving VTEC Honda, from mid-'90s Civic VTis to more recent Accord Type Rs and EP3-generation Civics. But the later, and perhaps less-loved FN2 Civic Type R represents excellent value right now as the very last naturally aspirated Civic Type R. For a start, they're reliable. They need regular oil services and chains and tensioners can be problematic, but once sorted the engines can pretty much go on forever. They're not the best-driving Civic, but if ever a car was all about the engine and transmission, it's this. A slightly lower VTEC engagement point (5400rpm rather than 5800rpm in the EP3) makes it easier to enjoy all those revs, and the gearshift is a pleasure. Mazda 6 MPS 13 Few affordable performance cars fly under the radar quite like the Mazda 6 MPS. The clues to its potential are fairly subtle – a restrained bodykit, slightly more bulbous bonnet and grille, and twin tailpipes – and it never sold in particularly grand numbers either, so they're few and far between. Throw in this generation 6's propensity to rust, and some can look quite sorry for themselves too.

But with a 256bhp, 2.3-litre turbocharged four-pot under the bonnet and all-wheel drive, it was something of an understated Impreza or Evo rival back in the day. Not quite as quick or exciting, admittedly, though 6.6sec to 62mph and 150mph aren't to be sniffed at even in a modern context, particularly for under the £4k mark. We called it 'well worth a look' on its 2006 launch (issue 075), and if you can find a cared-for example, it remains worth a look today. Ford Focus ST (Mk2) 13 As with the Civic Type R further up, the Mk2 Ford Focus ST's appeal lies largely in its engine. But in a very different way, as back in 2005 the ST broke the trend for turbocharged fours, instead using a Volvo-sourced turbocharged in-line five. With 222bhp and 236lb ft it had more than enough firepower to compete, and a soundtrack unlike anything else in the class. It wasn't our favourite hot hatchback of the era, feeling quite large and heavy next to some rivals, but it's a car that arguably feels better today, both because subsequent Focus STs strayed even further from the ideal, and because that five-pot soundtrack can only otherwise be had from much more expensive Audi RS3s. STs are generally solid, save the perennial Ford issue of rust and the risk of previous owners spending more on baseball caps than servicing, but buy the best you can and there'll be plenty to enjoy. Fast cars for £5000-7000 Volkswagen Golf R32 (Mk5) 13 Will the appeal of dropping a large engine in a relatively compact car ever wane? With 3.2 litres of VR6 engine under the bonnet, the Mk5 Golf R32 is certainly tempting at the £5-7k mark, and much more plentiful than the earlier Mk4 R32 equivalent. You can trace that lineage all the way through to the most recent Golf R too – and while the R32 wasn't quite the all-rounder that the Mk7 R was, you do get that characterful engine.

It's not short on grunt either, with 247bhp and 236lb ft, good for 0-62mph in 6.5sec and 155mph flat out. It's a hefty old thing at over 1500kg, but you could consider it more of a hot hatch GT than the lighter, nimbler GTI – think motorways and A-roads rather than twisty B-roads. The Haldex drivetrain needs oil changes every 40k miles, as do DSG boxes, while the engine itself needs fresh oil every 10k. Coil packs and timing chain guides need attention too, but the R32 is generally as solid as it appears. Nissan 350Z 13 Japan's early 2000s muscle car is great value right now. The cheapest are still below our £5k lower limit, though that won't remain the case for long – interest in Japanese performance cars is growing and as one of the best of its era, the Nissan 350Z will be right near the front of that curve. Good ones are currently plentiful closer to the £7k mark, though you'll still have to search for the best examples. What you get is a neatly styled, surprisingly compact coupe powered by a muscular naturally aspirated 3.5-litre V6. At launch the six produced 287bhp, which rose to 306bhp over time. Even at its least potent it was good for a claimed 0-62mph time of 5.9sec and a 155mph limited top speed. The V6 can sound a bit coarse at times but it's rarely short of performance. When we drove it in issue 048 back in 2002, we described it as 'a coupe that's as good to drive as it is to look at'. Porsche Boxster S (986) 13 evo first drove the 986 Porsche Boxster S way back in issue 011, and gave it a full five stars straight off the bat. It's not too difficult to see why: While the regular 986 was ever so slightly down on power compared to its rivals, the 3.2-litre S took power from 204bhp to 252bhp and torque from 181lb ft to 225lb ft. Big increases both, and enough for 161mph flat out, with a 5.9sec 0-60mph sprint.