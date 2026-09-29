The light has gone, so we hot foot it back to the hotel and reflect on a job still largely left to do. As my eyes finally close the final thought of the day is whether the expected thunderstorms will have arrived by the morning. No thank you, please.

With our request to get ‘our’ car back early granted, it’s before dawn when I catch my reflection in the lobby doing a bizarre hybrid of an excitable sprint and tip-toe creep in the direction of the hotel’s car park. By the time I’ve coaxed the big Porsche up the exit ramp Aston is waiting outside the front doors with his pile of photographic equipment, and in mere seconds we’re loaded up and gone, heading rapidly back in the direction of that amazing road as the first shafts of southern Europe sunlight start to peer over the rocky horizon.

I am beginning to get used to the power, as inevitably you do. Not taking it for granted, but learning to meter it out exactly where and when I want to deploy it. Two things are now readily apparent beyond its obvious ferocity (this is a rear-wheel drive car that manages 0-60mph in just 2.7-seconds). Firstly, despite its considerable nod to the great turbocharged flat-sixes of the past it is remarkably free from turbo lag. There just doesn’t seem to be any, at all. Secondly, the throttle calibration is extraordinarily good. You can keep the car in a perfect state of balance with exactly the right amount of throttle, but at the same time, when you squeeze the pedal more there always seems to be another layer of acceleration available, and then another one after that.

Yet there’s so much more to the GT2 RS than its raw firepower. If it feels within itself during normal driving, then its poise at higher workloads is breathtaking. I never question the steering from the first mile. Its accuracy is absolute, and if it doesn’t drip with feedback like an early 911, it tells you everything that’s important. In the GT2 RS you can brake incredibly late into a corner, feeling the ABS cutting in over undulations in the braking zone, then bleeding off the pressure as you trail it into the corner.