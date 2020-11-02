Golf Rs are today, and always have been, pricey from new, but with a good few years passed since the last of the Mk7s left showrooms, what is arguably one of the first (and best) in the now prevalent hyper hatch breed, can now be picked up for new supermini money.

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More than being better than the Mk6, more than how our long-termer only got better with each of the 32,000 miles we did in it, the fact that its successor has yet to match it cements just what a special hot hatch the Mk7 R is.

Engine, gearbox and performance

2-litre turbo EA888 isn’t full of personality but pulls well

Manual transmission is sweet enough and the DSG is at least effective

Post-WLTP cars are quieter, down on power and never had a manual option

This is one of our favourite hot Golfs, delivering fantastic point-to-point speed without the numbness of the technically related Audi S3 of the time. The sheer performance dominates at first: the EA888 turbocharged four-pot delivers massive thrust, peaking at 296bhp with 280lb ft of torque. That’s not far off what you get from today’s Mk8.5 Golf R, and the sprint to 62mph is dispatched in a very respectable 5.1sec.