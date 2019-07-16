Best hybrid cars 2025 – the best of both worlds

In what is the most volatile new car landscape we’ve seen in generations, the power of the consumer has been made abundantly clear. As EV uptake has stalled, conversely, the popularity of hybrids has exploded, to the point that manufacturers have been forced to backtrack or diversify their offerings, bolstering their lineups with PHEV stepping stones. Hybrids are everywhere with almost no exceptions, with the numbers of electrified cars that would appeal to evo readers jumping up massively too, from supercars and SUVs to supersaloons.

Of course, the so-called holy trinity of hybrid hypercars – the McLaren P1, Ferrari LaFerrari and Porsche 918 Spyder – effectively introduced hybridisation to the world of performance cars over a decade ago. Even in those ultra-exclusive and ultra-focused hypercars, the potential benefits of part-electrification were obvious. Never mind torque fill, the ability to drive on electric power and leave your house in the morning without an anti-social cold start was always going to be a game changer. Not that the buyers of those cars were your average nine-to-five commuters, but the potential utility was clear to see. And so over a decade on, there’s a full-bodied lineup of hybrid premium and performance cars on the market, to the point that you could fill an entire issue of evo with them. Here are some of the very best.

Best hybrid cars 2025

BMW M5

The big hybrid of the moment, so to speak, is the BMW M5. It weighs a colossal 700kg more than its pure-V8 predecessor, and you have to wonder whether that’s a worthy trade-off for an extra 100bhp or so and 42 miles of electric driving. But in our first drives of both the saloon and the new M5 Touring, we found that BMW has engineered the c2.5-ton G90 to drive with remarkable precision and agility for its size. It really doesn’t feel as heavy as it is.