evo magazine issue 320 now available to pre-order

In issue 320, we test a selection of mid-engined evo icons, pit BMW’s M2 against the Mercedes-AMG A45 S and take the Porsche 718 Spyder RS on an epic Alpine road trip – plus a whole lot more…

by: Yousuf Ashraf
11 Mar 2024
The April issue of evo is now available to pre-order – you can get your hands on a copy at the earliest opportunity by placing an order via our online shop

Issue 320 – what’s inside

In the latest issue of the magazine, we revisit seven mid-engined evo favourites – from the simple, lightweight Mk3 Toyota MR2 to the ultra-advanced McLaren 650S – to discover what kind of sports car experience you can get your hands on from as little as £2000. 

At the affordable end of the scale, the MR2 lines up alongside the 987-generation Porsche Boxster and the Series 2 Lotus Elise, with the likes of the Ferrari F430, Audi R8 V10 and Lamborghini Gallardo making up our supercar contenders. How do these mid-engined icons stack up in 2024, and are they deserving of your cash? 

Elsewhere in the evo 320, we pit Mercedes-AMG against BMW M to find out which reigns supreme in the £65k performance car bracket. From Affalterbach, there’s the A45 S – a four-wheel drive hyper hatch that somehow conjures a Mitsubishi Evo-like sense of fun and agility. BMW’s challenger is the new M2, which packs a thumping M3 powertrain, an involving rear-drive chassis and the option of a manual gearbox. Two very different approaches to the same question, but there can only be one winner. 

Also in the latest issue, we get under the skin of the sensational Porsche Boxster Spyder RS – a swansong to the petrol-engined Boxster as we know it, and the most extreme version to date. The stunning Alpine switchbacks of the Col de Turini are the perfect testing ground for the Spyder RS, and we retraced the footsteps of rallying greats on what is one of the most famous tarmac stages of all. 

The magazine also features our first taste of the Range Rover Sport SV, Mercedes CLE 300 4Matic and Alpine’s A290 electric hot hatch in prototype form. As usual, the issue includes a catch-up with the evo Fast Fleet, thoughts from our esteemed columnists and a whole lot more inside. Head to our online shop to pre-order your copy of evo issue 320. ​

