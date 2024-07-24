Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance 2024 review – testing the fastest AMG ever

Of course, what you’re itching to do is pin the throttle, and when the opportunity arises, it doesn’t disappoint. At anything less than 100mph, the kick is savage. Your passenger’s head will impact the headrest and stay there for as long as you keep the throttle buried. It’s almost Tesla/Taycan instantaneous, though the sound is hard-edged, trad V8, its volume dependent on the mode, of which there are many. The right-hand rotary cycles through them while the central screen offers further tuning options of drivetrain, damping and the like in each mode. Via the rotary you can also set the regen level and, apparently, access the scalable slip control, which would be useful in drift mode, which is also tucked away somewhere in the system.

The GT S E is rear-drive until its 21-inch, 305-section Michelins can’t cope, and then drive is sent to the fronts, which are also 21-in and almost as wide at 295-section. It feels like a wide car, so there’s only so much performance you can use when the road gets twisty, and even though you can sense the rear steer helping to turn the car, if you get on the throttle early and hustle it the fronts protest with a push and squeal of understeer. You can work around that by selecting the sportiest dynamic settings, which seem to make the car as agile as possible and relax slip control.

The car still feels heavy and wide, just surprisingly willing, and there are two basic issues that sap your enthusiasm. The first is the steering, which is dead on centre and heavy and resistant away from centre. The second, which also makes getting into a flow difficult, is the brake feel; the pedal is dead on step in, so you end up chasing the bite point when you simply wanted to check your speed.

That said, the steering was absolutely spot on later in our drive, on derestricted autobahn, where the acceleration is still staggering. The way it piles on speed from 124mph to 186mph is unreal. I imagine it hits its top speed of 199mph like most cars hit the rev limiter in second gear. At monster speeds it feels rock solid, relaxed almost, and the sight of its aggressive front end in the mirror clears the outside lane effectively too. This feels very much like the natural habitat of the AMG’s hybrid GT.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance specs