Best fast family cars – the best fun everyday drivers

Car manufacturers are able to package more speed, more tech and more fun into family cars than ever before. There’s a huge variety of practical, multi-purpose driver’s cars on sale today that can show a clean pair of heels to some bespoke sports car machinery, and while modern performance SUVs have stolen a march on this area of the market, the last few years have also produced some of the best fast estate cars in recent memory.

The SUVs we have included on this list don’t just drive well for their size and weight; they’re compelling in their own right, delivering memorable driving experiences irrespective of the genre they compete in. With that said, equivalent fast estates will always have a higher ceiling of performance, dynamic ability and – for us – desirability, so they make up the majority of the entries here.

This is not an ordered list, rather a collection of brilliant-to-drive performance cars that place just as much emphasis on the way they drive as they do isofix points. All have some level of accommodation for a four-legged friend, too – just remember to let them out before a lap of the Nürburgring…

Best family cars 2024

BMW M3 Touring

The BMW M3 is more usable than ever in its current G80 incarnation, particularly now that it comes with xDrive four-wheel drive as standard. It’s bigger than its predecessor with wide-opening doors and a generous boot, but most significant is the fact that – for the first time – the M3 is available in a Touring bodystyle.