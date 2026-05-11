Given that the Macan relies heavily on regenerative braking during normal driving, the physical discs and pads should last well. With so much performance and weight being put through them, the tyres might be a different story, and replacements for the largest, optional 22-inch items (255-width at front and 295 at the rear) won’t come cheap.

Price and rivals

For the £68,600 Porsche charges for the base Macan Electric, you can get your hands on a number of premium electric SUVs from the likes of BMW, Tesla, Alpine, and Audi, but few offer the same blend of quality, range and dynamic ability. BMW’s iX is one contender, costing from £75,405 in xDrive45 Sport form and delivering exceptional levels of comfort and luxury.

It can’t match the It’s pricier but also quicker than both the base Macan and Macan 4, though a base Macan has more claimed range. With its 3.4sec 0-62mph time and £61,990 price tag, the Tesla Model Y Performance gets you a lot of performance for the money, but the Porsche is immeasurably more polished, more premium and more satisfying to drive.

Audi’s Q6 e-tron starts from £61,315, and comes with the same PPE underpinnings as the Macan – albeit with a different chassis calibration which gives it a very different character from behind the wheel. It’s less incisive and much less sporting, but some might appreciate its more laid back character and cruising ability.

The only rival to the Macan that can match it as a driving experience is the Alpine A390, priced from £61390 for the 395bhp GT and £69390 for the 472bhp GTS – both undercut the Macan and Macan 4 in price but pip them for power and are accurate, sharp steers. Last-gen battery tech and poor range count against them. Hyundai's 641bhp (on overboost) Ioniq 5 N, though not a 'proper SUV' (and more the better for it in our view) is huge fun, really fast and good value comparatively at £65,800. Likewise Kia's EV6 GT, which is less still at £60,035, though it's not as focussed or fun as the Hyundai.

That's a chunk less than the £89,000 Macan GTS and £97,500 Turbo, meanwhile, which previously only had the move into the Lotus Eletre and BMW’s iX xDrive60 to worry about. They outpace both rivals but the iX offers better GT qualities and a more luxurious cabin, and the Lotus a more dramatic, space-age design and cabin.