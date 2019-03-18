​Best hot hatchbacks 2024 – the best everyday performance cars you can buy

Having now driven the Type R in the UK, it has revealed itself to perhaps be a little too focused for the roughest of back roads, but when the conditions are right it feels more like a super touring car than a hot hatchback. Downsides? There aren't many, but some might find its £46,995 list price a little hard to swallow. However, seen in context, this is around the same as VW's Golf R 20 Years special edition, £3k less than the RS3 at its most basic, and nearly £18k less than the AMG A45 S. And don't for one minute think it can't show any of those rivals a clean pair of heels on road or track. Bring on the group test. > Honda Civic Type R review 2nd: Hyundai i30 N 30 As it stands, our favourite hot hatchback on sale right now is the Hyundai i30 N. Initially introduced in 2017, the i30 hasn’t aged a bit, receiving an update that doesn’t mess with its successful formula, instead tidying up its rough edges and widening its appeal with a bespoke dual-clutch transmission. > Click here for our Hyundai i30 N review While there is no single standout element within the i30 N’s package, it’s the way Hyundai’s engineers have calibrated them all together that make it such a winner in our book. The engine is strong, responsive and has just enough top-end sparkle not to feel underpowered, its steering is transparent and the chassis playful without being overzealous.

The feather in the i30 N’s cap is its ability to tailor each of its dynamic attributes to precisely suit its driver through the various driver modes and settings. Using such tools, the i30 N is able to morph into the ideal hot hatchback for any occasion. 3rd: Toyota GR Yaris 30 The GR Yaris had quite some pressure on its pumped up haunches leading up to its arrival in 2020. It’s the first ‘real’ WRC homologation road car in decades – a bespoke, highly tuned, finely wrought performance machine that many anticipated would become an icon, even before its wheels hit the tarmac. Good news for Toyota was that the GR Yaris didn’t disappoint. If the waiting list for new orders doesn’t already tell you, the GR Yaris was such a sensation it quite nearly ran away with our 2020 eCoty crown, placing fourth behind some serious metal, but only 2.5 points behind the victor, so close was that year’s field. Back in the UK, further exposure to our long-termer has only re-established its utterly beguiling combination of elements that feel totally unique to the GR Yaris. And better still, it all feels like the fruit of its competition bones. It’s a package we’ve been asking someone to build for what feels like a generation. Now we’ve got it, we almost don’t know what to do with it...

> Click here for our full review of the Toyota GR Yaris 4th: Hyundai i20 N 30 Hyundai’s i20 N perfectly complements its larger i30 N sibling, sharing its underlying values, but packaging it into a simpler, but even more rambunctious whole. Given the small chassis and very reasonable entry price it, of course, lacks some of the 30’s toys, riding on a passive suspension set-up and without electronic control of its limited-slip differential, but the fundamentals are there. The i20 N’s nose is insatiable, chasing grip with what feels like almost no understeer. The rear end then follows without any hesitation, often kicking up a wheel and neutralising the car’s stance as soon as you come off the throttle. Get greedy with the front end, or trail brake into a corner and the rear will happily rotate just like with the best classic hot hatchbacks. If there’s a weak point it’s that the engine isn’t quite as enthusiastic as the chassis, and when you’re not absolutely on it the ride can feel a little stiff-legged. But it’s worth it for the sake of the i20 N’s seductive talents. > Hyundai i20 N review 5th: Ford Fiesta ST 30 A firm favourite in the evo office, the Fiesta is proof that four cylinders, independent rear suspension and other expensive ‘big car’ tech isn't required in the making of a fun hot hatchback. Post-update, all STs come with the performance pack, incorporating a Quaife limited-slip differential.

Unfortunately, the Fiesta is due to end production in 2023, which means the ST will go too with no replacement on the horizon. You can still buy one for the next few months, and it's sure to become something of a future collectable buoyed by the fact it's still magnificent to drive. There are few performance cars more adjustable or involving at this price point, all the while still underpinned by the ST’s energetic three-cylinder engine, agility and sheer grin-inducing tendencies. > Click here for our Ford Fiesta ST review 6th: Mercedes-AMG A45 S 30 Mercedes-Benz didn’t start the hot hatchback game off particularly well with the original A45 AMG. It was certainly powerful, trading blows with the Audi RS3 for the hottest hot hatchback title over the years, but it was also dreadfully inert and not at all what we consider a good hot hatch. The same cannot be said for the all-new A45 S though, as this model is as far removed from its predecessor as you could possibly imagine. Gone is the harsh wooden-like suspension, inert steering and utter disinterest in anything other than its task of putting up to 387bhp to the ground. Now, with even more power under the bonnet (415bhp) the A45 S is shockingly supple and considered, and even interactive when the right modes are selected.