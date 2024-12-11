2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed theme announced

Goodwood has announced the main theme for the 2025 Festival of Speed. ‘The Winning Formula – Champions and Challengers’ is inspired by the 75th anniversary of the Formula 1 World Championship.

‘The Winning Formula’ refers to moments throughout F1’s history and beyond, when the right people with the right ideas, along with the right drivers, coalesced within a team to generate some of the most groundbreaking machinery and memorable victories over the years. A line-up of cars, teams and drivers from throughout the sport’s history is promised to comprise what is expected to be the Festival’s biggest-ever celebration of the series.

Festival of Speed founder, The Duke of Richmond, said: ‘The Festival of Speed is uniquely placed to reflect on motorsport’s rich history and heritage and I am delighted that in 2025 we will do this through the lens of “The Winning Formula.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

‘Individuals, teams, vehicles and championships have always embodied this mindset to push the boundaries of achievement, never more so than in Formula 1, which next year celebrates the 75th anniversary of its World Championship.’

The theme is also inspired by the years of racing pre-dating Formula 1, with events like the Gordon Bennett Cup and Thousand Mile Trial that took place 125 years ago. Next year is also the 100th anniversary of the World Manufacturers’ Championship, the first global motorsport championship that ran for six years between 1925 and 1930.

Joining the line-up of F1 cars, as well as Le Mans sportscars, rally cars, drifters and more will be an enormous selection of the most important road cars of the moment. What has become a de facto global motor show continually proves to be one of the best places to see and hear the most rarified dream machinery and important new cars in person.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see dynamic debuts from the latest machinery from Aston Martin, including the Vanquish and Valhalla, Ferrari, including the 12 Cilindri, Porsche, including the new 911 GT3 and Lamborghini, including the new Temerario. Zenvo has already announced that the new Aurora hypercar, with its 1250bhp+ 6.6-litre quad-turbo V12 engine, will make its dynamic debut at the event.

The 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed is set to take place from Thursday 10 July, to Sunday 13 July 2025, with early-bird tickets on sale now.