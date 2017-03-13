The church of the sports car is a broad one, encompassing everything from tiny two-seat roadsters with horsepower barely into triple figures, to pseudo supercars and GTs that unlike their more grownup counterparts, major more on driving thrills and dynamics than refinement, practicality, touring chops or indeed, outright performance.

Indeed, what unites all cars that can be described as a sports car, no matter the engine or badge atop their snout, is that they’re fundamentally aimed at delivering the thrill of driving above almost anything else. It should come as no surprise that the best sports cars are some of our favourite cars of all-time.

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> Four economical used performance cars to beat the fuel price chaos

They’re all also united by something else: they get cheaper when the clocks go back. Yes, it’s a well-known phenomenon that sports cars on the used market either take much longer to sell, or are priced a wedge lower from September onwards than they would have been when listed, say, in April, when we’re all on the hunt for a summer sports car fling. Now’s the perfect time to buy. Whether you’re spending £14k or £40k, there’s a pre-owned sports car to suit almost all budgets. All of our picks cost less than a new Audi RS3. Some are in the region of a quarter of the warbling hot hatch…

Alpine A110

Prices from: £30k

Look out for: Filiform corrosion

See also: Mazda MX-5 (ND), Porsche Cayman 981 GTS

The Alpine A110 is getting a little long in the tooth and while that means its sad demise isn’t just inevitable, but imminent, it also means there are plenty of tempting pre-loved cars on the market. They’ve held value well for what it’s worth, with the earliest 249bhp 2017 and 2018 cars out there with some miles for around £30k, or a hair over half what they cost new. For less than the price of a middling hot hatch, it’s all the sports car many could ever want or need.