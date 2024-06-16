Supercars have gotten expensive, to a price point we used to associate with hypercars. Remember when £300,000 was considered exorbitant for a new Pagani Zonda? That’s now about what you’ll pay for a Ferrari 296 Speciale, a car below the 849 Testarossa and the F80 hypercar in Modena’s lineup. So the question is, how do you get the supercar experience without paying what the new car market demands for it? You look to the Ferrari F430 and McLaren 12C for half, a third or even a quarter of the price of a 296 GTB or 750S.

Advertisement - Article continues below

For no more than the price of a new 911 Carrera GTS, you can own in all totality some of the greats of the last decade and a bit. Some pseudo supercars – exotic slayers of their day – and even some bonafide thoroughbreds, are out there for hot hatch money. Let’s count them down.

McLaren 12C/650S

Prices from £60k-£100k

See also: McLaren 570S, 570GT, 600LT, 720S, GT

McLaren is a pillar of the supercar firmament these days, 15 years on from the MP4‑12C’s (later renamed simply 12C) debut as the brand’s first foray into road cars since the hallowed F1.

Its hi-tech, highly configurable pursuit of high performance marks it out as a progenitor of today’s breed of bleeding-edge supercars. It’s not a classically handsome car, the 12C, but it demands your attention. Under the skin was the now ubiquitous MonoCell carbonfibre monocoque, hanging from which the trick double-wishbone suspension that coupled coil springs with hydraulically interconnected dampers that allowed the McLaren to do away with traditional anti-roll bars. And there’s no limited-slip differential: instead, a Brake Steer set-up that brakes individual inside rear wheels for better turn-in.