Cars that ended production in 2024

As the year draws to a close, not only are we looking ahead at what’s to come in 2025 but also reflecting on cars which have been retired by manufacturers in 2024, either for good, or ahead of the introduction of a successor. It feels only appropriate to acknowledge what have been a number of key models for evo over the years, as they leave dealerships for the final time and enter the history books.

The last couple of years have been tumultuous in terms of household names being put out to pasture. Some, like the Ford Fiesta, have been around for decades. Others, like the Audi TT and Audi R8, while not as long-lived, have become a part of the furniture in the segments they occupied. All were offed in 2023 and now, these key models follow in their tyre tracks.

Abarth 595

Some might say it overstayed its welcome, others would respond by saying it sold strongly until the last. The Abarth 595 and 695 ended production this year, some 16 years on from the introduction of the Abarth 500, from which they spawned. Never class-leading cars, never with more than 178bhp at their disposal, but these little Abarths have always brought a welcome dose of fun to the hot hatch segment. Rightly so, as humour and entertainment are a big part of hot hatches’ appeal.