BMW iX2 xDrive30 2024 review – hot hatch speed, but not without compromise

15 Evo rating Price from £57,445 Will trouble a Golf GTI in a straight line; excellent build quality and tech Lumpy ride and twitchy steering quickly become tiring

The BMW X2 has morphed from a crossover into a Sports Activity Coupe for its second generation. What's a Sports Activity Coupe, you ask? BMW coined the term back in 2007 with the original X6, and it describes the firm's high-riding coupe-style models. In real terms, that means the less practical, more style-conscious relations to its conventional SUVs. Advertisement - Article continues below The new X2 borrows its UKL2 underpinnings from the X1, and it’s bigger than its predecessor in every dimension (194mm longer, 21mm wider and 64mm taller). It also gains an all-electric iX2 variant this time around, with a 64.8kWh battery pack mounted beneath the floor and the option of a single-motor eDrive20 (coming later) or the model we’re testing here – the xDrive30. With a motor driving each axle the xDrive30 generates peak outputs of 302bhp and 364lb ft – those figures are firmly in hot hatch territory, but then the XDrive30’s 2020kg kerbweight is comparable to that of a large saloon. Still, 0-62mph comes up in a respectable 5.6sec, and the iX2 feels every bit as quick as that if you select Sport mode, pull the ‘boost’ paddle behind the steering wheel and bury the throttle from low speed. The front tyres briefly hunt around for traction and the iX2 takes off rapidly, that initial punch only fading away once you're up to motorway speeds.

Skip advert Advertisement

Advertisement - Article continues below

Skip advert Advertisement

Advertisement - Article continues below

Speaking of which, the xDrive30 can officially achieve 266 miles from a full battery – roughly the same as a Mercedes EQA 350 – with a 10-80 per cent top up taking 29 minutes. The eDrive20 offers 283 miles from a charge, and given that the most powerful iX2 doesn’t reward as a performance car, we’d be inclined to opt for the single-motor version. Or better yet, the more practical and marginally cheaper iX1. Price and rivals Speaking of which, the iX2 is only available in M Sport trim and costs from £51,615 in eDrive20 form, rising to £57,445 for the xDrive30 – a few hundred pounds more than the equivalent iX1 models. Standard kit includes LED headlights, the aforementioned iDrive 9 infotainment suite, dual-zone climate control and parking assistant with a reversing camera. The cheapest Mercedes EQA – the 250 + Sport Executive – comes in at £49,750, providing similar performance to the single-motor iX2 and a handy 346-mile range. Stepping up to the EQA 350 will cost you £54,510, for which you get a 288bhp dual-motor powertrain, 266 miles of range and similar charging times to the BMW. If you’re looking for outright performance, Tesla is king in this space; the Model Y offers a rapid 3.5sec 0-60mph time for £2545 more than the flagship iX2 and a 315-mile range. The recently updated Skoda Enyaq is the most family-friendly option, meanwhile, with a large practical cabin and a competitive 348-mile range figure in £44,540 85 Edition spec. Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Email