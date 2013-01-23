Despite its sharply tailored Italian suit, the Zagato still seems somewhat upright compared to a typical contemporary supercar. This impression is confirmed by the driving position, which places you relatively high, though the upside is blissfully easy ingress. The interior is quietly stylish, mixing leather and suede but shunning veneers for a down-to-business vibe.

This Zagato – number 17 of the 52 built – is a real hot-rod from the moment you start it up, with crisp throttle response and a sharp, cammy note that’s every bit as exotic and energised as you’d expect from a super-GT. It’s easy to be seduced by the engine – it’s so revvy, so responsive, yet has a big, woofly character.

The idle is throbby, jiggling the car on its springs. Control weights are hefty. Despite power assistance, the steering is very meaty and requires positive inputs. Likewise the gearshift, which has a pronounced H-pattern gate and dogleg first gear. The lever moves easily enough but the cross-gate shifts are rather square-edged and require accurate guidance rather than applying a diagonal force as you do in more modern stick-shift ’boxes.

This car – kindly supplied by Stratton Motor Company – has a sport suspension package that was popular in the day and makes a big difference to how the Zagato feels compared with a completely standard car. It was common to modify Zagatos in period, with RS Williams 7-litre engine upgrades especially popular. More power isn’t really needed, but the suspension package is welcome, even if ride comfort is sharp at low speeds. It settles nicely once above 40mph or so and the car changes direction keenly, though the initial steering response is a bit jumpy.

Allowances must be made for the Goodyear Eagle tyres, which are modest in size – 255/50 VR16 on all four corners – and of advancing years. The age-hardened treadblocks offer less outright grip and progression than fresh rubber would, but the Zagato’s sweet balance and playfulness shine through, making it more immediately and conventionally enjoyable than, say, a Countach. You just roll up your sleeves and get stuck in.

In straight-line terms it feels very rapid indeed. Not as explosive as a Porsche 930 Turbo, but sharp and keen with big-league mid-range and fabulous in-gear reach. Period claims of a 186mph top speed placed it amongst the very fastest production cars money could buy. It certainly sounds magnificent under load when the Weber induction noise and V8 bellow are at their peak. It’s also epic off-throttle, when you get a delicious array of authentic pops and crackles that seem to rumble through the whole car.

It’s easy to view the Zagato as the ‘odd man out’ among 1980s supercars, but equally easy to fall for its unusual and exuberant character. The way it combines British pomp and Italian exoticism is highly seductive.

Aston Martin V8 Zagato specs