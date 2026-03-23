Kia K4 2026 review – can it fill the gap left by the Ford Focus?
With Ford killing the Focus, there’s space in the market for a semi-premium family hatch to take on the Volkswagen Golf. Kia hopes to fill it with the new K4
The Kia K4 isn’t a car that captures the thrill of driving. Of course it isn’t – you know as much by looking at it. But as well as championing performance cars, at evo we have huge appreciation for anything that’s designed and engineered thoughtfully with the end user in mind, and well suited to its particular purpose. It’s why we have time for the likes of the cleverly designed Renault 5, and the rugged and affordable Dacia Duster – cars that nail their chosen briefs, and capture what customers need and expect from them.
On the surface, Kia’s Golf-rivalling family hatch has the ingredients to fit that category. At a time when almost every new car seems to be an EV or hybrid and unreasonably expensive, the K4 brings things back down to earth. It’s affordable, for a start, at £26,045. In terms of powertrains, the choice is simple: either a 1-litre mild-hybrid petrol or a 1.6, with the former even being available with a manual gearbox – a rarity these days. It’s well equipped for the price too, with even the base Pure model coming with a triple-screen infotainment system, wireless CarPlay, a reverse camera and LED headlights.
Just as important as this is the context surrounding the K4, because last year saw the death of one of the dominant forces in the hatchback space: the Ford Focus. The K4’s launch is timely then, as it has every chance of capitalising on demand for a traditional family hatch as most car makers move to crossovers and EVs instead.
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First impressions are of a car that's lower and longer than a Golf (which it is, by 61mm and 158mm respectively.) The front half of the body almost looks like it could belong to a saloon car rather than a hatch – no coincidence, as a K4 saloon is available in other markets. Those proportions pay dividends inside, where there’s plenty of room for this class of car. Six-footers can happily sit behind one another, the second row being more spacious and less claustrophobic than a Golf’s.
The base K4 is nearly £3k cheaper than a Golf, but the Kia matches it for quality of materials and build. It’s not plush, but it feels sturdy and no less appealing than the Volkswagen, and a little less heavy on gloss black surfaces and touch controls. There’s a row of physical climate control switches, plus a climate control display squeezed between the infotainment screen and digital dash. The UI is quick and responsive with clear graphics, although the driver’s display uses bar-style gauges for revs and speed which don’t relay any useful information. Thankfully there are numbered readouts too.
On the move the K4 is competent but unremarkable. If you’re looking for the crisp handling of a Focus you won’t find it here, the base K4 Pure on 16-inch wheels being precise enough but not exactly incisive. There’s plenty of roll and a general feeling of softness in its reactions, the setup leaning towards comfort and compliance rather than fun. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, as the extra profile and squidge in the tyres helps the car flow on bumpy roads, rounding off imperfections and giving the chassis an easy-going feel.
Sadly that’s not matched by the engine. The 1-litre three-pot uses a turbocharger and mild-hybrid system but generates a modest 113bhp, and when rolling at speed you need at least 2500rpm on the board and full throttle to get any meaningful acceleration. It gets better with more revs and it’s fine when holding a constant speed at a cruise, but making progress takes some effort. Thankfully the three-cylinder vibrations are well isolated from the cabin, even if the strained exhaust note does creep in.
We’ll always be champions of the manual gearbox, but the base 1-litre K4 – the only one available with three pedals – feels held back by it. The throw is a little long and notchy and you’re aware of the rev hang from the three-pot engine, which can leave the revs out of sync with your wheel speed when shifting quickly. The eight-speed dual-clutch auto makes much better use of the available power with more tightly stacked ratios, and you spend less effort trying to keep the engine in its sweet spot. It’s smooth in auto mode and paddle-operated changes are snappy enough.
The 1.6-litre four-pot engine is available with either 148bhp or 177, and while the latter may be approaching warm hatch territory, it never feels more than brisk. Still, it’s usefully stronger and smoother than the triple, and you can carry really good speed if you keep the revs high, where the extra power is most apparent. In GT-Line S spec with 18-inch wheels the dynamics shift towards the sportier end of the scale too, and there’s better body control, good grip and less vagueness when pushing through corners. That’s relative, however, as the K4 still isn’t the sharpest or most poised hatch in the class, and the ride quality does take a noticeable hit with the bigger wheels.
Where does that leave the K4? It’s not groundbreaking by any metric, but it does offer a familiarity that some customers will appreciate, while being compliant and comfortable in its lower specs. As far as driving dynamics are concerned it certainly doesn’t fill the void left by the Focus, but it’s still a rounded and credible alternative to the Golf – particularly if space and tech are high on your list.
Price and rivals
The K4 costs from £26,045 in base Pure spec with a 1-litre engine and manual gearbox. Fitting the eight-speed auto adds £1500, while going for the 148bhp 1.6 version – available from GT-Line spec – brings the price to just over £30k. The flagship 177bhp model brings a hefty price jump to £36,245.
The Golf isn’t the strongest it’s been in its Mk8.5 form, but it’s still a broadly talented hatch – and the current car has much improved tech over early Mk8s. It’s a chunk more expensive than the Kia, however, starting from £28,895. Other alternatives are the hybrid-powered Honda Civic, which competes with 1.6-litre versions of the K4 with a £32,445 starting price, and the likes of the Skoda Octavia (£28,490) and Cupra Leon (£32,560). There’s also the new Vauxhall Astra to consider at £29,535, although we haven’t yet driven it.