The Kia K4 isn’t a car that captures the thrill of driving. Of course it isn’t – you know as much by looking at it. But as well as championing performance cars, at evo we have huge appreciation for anything that’s designed and engineered thoughtfully with the end user in mind, and well suited to its particular purpose. It’s why we have time for the likes of the cleverly designed Renault 5, and the rugged and affordable Dacia Duster – cars that nail their chosen briefs, and capture what customers need and expect from them.

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On the surface, Kia’s Golf-rivalling family hatch has the ingredients to fit that category. At a time when almost every new car seems to be an EV or hybrid and unreasonably expensive, the K4 brings things back down to earth. It’s affordable, for a start, at £26,045. In terms of powertrains, the choice is simple: either a 1-litre mild-hybrid petrol or a 1.6, with the former even being available with a manual gearbox – a rarity these days. It’s well equipped for the price too, with even the base Pure model coming with a triple-screen infotainment system, wireless CarPlay, a reverse camera and LED headlights.

Just as important as this is the context surrounding the K4, because last year saw the death of one of the dominant forces in the hatchback space: the Ford Focus. The K4’s launch is timely then, as it has every chance of capitalising on demand for a traditional family hatch as most car makers move to crossovers and EVs instead.