How many cars have you read about that could have been great but never saw the light of day? We’re not talking concepts either but models that were all but production-ready, only to disappear without a trace, occasionally in mysterious circumstances.

evo’s Richard Porter was so intrigued he went in search of the stories behind the cars that never quite made it, through financial insolvency, production struggles, or mission creep leading to their demise. So if you ever wanted to know what happened to the Alpine 710 or the Volkswagen W12 Syncro you’ve come to the right place.

Lamborghini Canto

History has shown that Volkswagen’s Ferdinand Piëch tended to have the last word on decisions within the Volkswagen Group, both for better and worse. Without him, Lamborghini might look very different today than it does, given it was he who nixed the Canto: the Diablo-replacing supercar that in the late 1990s looked like a dead-cert, with a planned unveiling at the 1999 Geneva motor show. What we got instead was 2001’s Murciélago, which set the more aggressive tone for every Lamborghini to follow.

Porsche 965

You’re not looking at a Porsche 959, this is actually the 965, a proposed replacement for the 911 Turbo as a standalone range-topper. Developed alongside the 964 generation 911, problems quickly began to surface, such as the 3.5-litre engine failing to get close to the desired 365bhp output. Porsche considered other engines, including the V8 proposed for the similarly doomed 989 saloon, but in the end, the financial crash of the late 1980s and tanking sales led new development boss Ulrich Bez to kill it off.