Assetto Corsa Evo: first impressions, confirmed car list and roadmap

The likes of Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo are the most recognisable names in the virtual driving sphere, but in 2014, a little-known Italian developer launched Assetto Corsa. With precision-scanned circuits and class-leading realism, it opened a new world for enthusiasts, and a decade on it finally receives a highly-anticipated follow-up with Assetto Corsa Evo.

Having launched on Steam for £32.99 in early access (or £26.39 at its initial discounted price), the release gives players access to a total of 20 cars, five circuits and limited single player modes, but the development road map confirms there’s much, much more to come. Six content updates are set to arrive between now and autumn, leading up to the launch of the final version of the game – this is set to feature 100 vehicles, 15 circuits and free roam, in addition to multiplayer, dynamic weather and a host of other features absent from the original.

While some games morph into something new entirely with each instalment, Assetto Corsa Evo stays true to its roots, retaining the enthusiast ethos of the original. The developer confirmed: 'As with its predecessor, Assetto Corsa EVO will include cars from different classes spanning across years of motoring history. From road cars, classics, hypercars, and race cars.’