Assetto Corsa Evo: first impressions, confirmed car list and roadmap

The maker of 2014’s Assetto Corsa has launched the next chapter in the popular series, bringing evo’s favourite cars and tracks to the virtual world

by: Sam Jenkins
17 Jan 2025
Assetto Corsa Evo24

The likes of Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo are the most recognisable names in the virtual driving sphere, but in 2014, a little-known Italian developer launched Assetto Corsa. With precision-scanned circuits and class-leading realism, it opened a new world for enthusiasts, and a decade on it finally receives a highly-anticipated follow-up with Assetto Corsa Evo. 

Having launched on Steam for £32.99 in early access (or £26.39 at its initial discounted price), the release gives players access to a total of 20 cars, five circuits and limited single player modes, but the development road map confirms there’s much, much more to come. Six content updates are set to arrive between now and autumn, leading up to the launch of the final version of the game – this is set to feature 100 vehicles, 15 circuits and free roam, in addition to multiplayer, dynamic weather and a host of other features absent from the original. 

While some games morph into something new entirely with each instalment, Assetto Corsa Evo stays true to its roots, retaining the enthusiast ethos of the original. The developer confirmed: 'As with its predecessor, Assetto Corsa EVO will include cars from different classes spanning across years of motoring history. From road cars, classics, hypercars, and race cars.’ 

An announcement late last year confirmed that the game will feature an expansive open world map in its final form, with over 600 square miles of LiDAR-scanned roads surrounding the Nürburgring. Everything from signs to buildings and your favourite steak-on-a-stone restaurants will be accurately portrayed, with players even given the ability to visit real-world track rental businesses to 'rent' vehicles for use in the virtual world.

Assetto Corsa Evo24

First impressions

The detailed physics and approachable format of the original Assetto Corsa was hard to beat. Some of its alternatives, such as iRacing, have always offered a greater focus on the competition element, but Assetto Corsa remained the go-to simulator for those looking for fantastically varied and approachable driving experience. Creating a worthy successor was never going to be an easy task, then, but on first impressions, they’ve done just that.

Look past the rough edges of this early V0.1 build, and Assetto Corsa Evo builds on what makes the original so great. It’s undoubtedly a driving simulator built by enthusiasts, for enthusiasts, with the initial car list alone enough to make that known. The initial 20 car lineup consists of some true evo heroes, including the Alpine A110, Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm and Ferrari 296 GTB, with each and every car modelled in incredible detail – change the drive mode in-car, for example, and the infotainment graphic will change accordingly.

Toggle the ignition, hit the starter and head out onto your track of choice, and the all-new physics immediately inspire confidence. Many driving simulators struggle to replicate the response of a real car, but subtle camera movements, detailed force feedback and an incredible sense of speed all contribute to a simulator experience far above that of the likes of Forza and GranTurismo. And it’s still a year away from being the final article…

Some users are reporting performance issues, and there are bound to be bugs at this early stage, but in our experience (on a system with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and AMD 5900X), slow menus are the only real complaint. We can’t wait to see how things progress.

Assetto Corsa Evo24

Assetto Corsa Evo car list

A comprehensive car list is yet to be announced, but the in-game screenshots and clips we’ve seen so far have already revealed some exciting additions yet to be seen elsewhere – everything from the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N to the Lamborghini Huracán STO and Ferrari Daytona SP3 have been confirmed so far. There are also a number of iconic circuits featured throughout these trailers.

Assetto Corsa Evo confirmed car list

Launching a decade after the original, it should come as no surprise that Assetto Corsa Evo introduces new technology in the pursuit of improved realism. The developer has confirmed that ‘each vehicle is reproduced through an advanced system that simulates mechanical, electronic, and aerodynamic performance, combined with the fidelity of the circuits created using laser scan technology.' We can also see the use of both day/night cycles and dynamic weather, something that was absent entirely in the original instalment.

Developed by both Kunos Simulazioni and 505 Games, Assetto Corsa Evo has launched in early access for PC on Steam for £32.99 (although it’s currently offered at a 20 per cent discount). There’s no word yet on its availability for Xbox, PlayStation and other consoles, but the original Assetto Corsa remained PC-only until two years after its initial launch.

Assetto Corsa Evo minimum and required PC specs

 MinimumRecommended
OSWindows 10 64-bitWindows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit
ProcessorIntel i7 8700k / AMD 1500XIntel i5 10500 / AMD 2600X
Memory16GB RAM16GB RAM
GraphicsGTX 1070, RX 580RTX 2070, Radeon RX 5600
DirectXVersion 12Version 12
Storage100GB available space100GB available space
VR SupportSteamVR, Oculus VR, OpenXRSteamVR, Oculus VR, OpenXR
Additional NotesSSD requiredSSD required
