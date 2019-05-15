It’s tempting to cave in to the doom and gloom about the future of the automotive industry, but every year car manufacturers seem to pull the rabbit from the hat and grant us a new selection of spectacular performance cars – and the same is already looking true for 2026.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We’ve already been behind the wheel of several cars we were anticipating in 2024, including the Aston Martin Valhalla, Ferrari F80 and Lamborghini Temerario, while a flurry of unveilings has given us a better idea of a few others, such as the BMW M2 CS, Honda Prelude, and Porsche 911 Turbo S, which you can read more about below ahead of order books officially opening. Others are still a little further away, but there’s already a whole lot to look forward to in 2026.

Aston Martin Valhalla

evo’s had this one on the list since 2024 but while we’ve now had a chance to drive a prototype of the Aston Martin Valhalla, the production car still isn’t quite ready, so it remains one to wait for. That prototype drive did tell us that Aston’s on the right track with its first series-production (to differentiate it from the loopy Valkyrie and the one-off Bulldog) mid-engined car.