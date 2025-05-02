The Renault 5 has taken the automotive world by storm, proving that retro-inspired revivals really do have a place in the mainstream market when properly executed. Despite humble underpinnings it’s even proven a hit with enthusiasts thanks to its charming looks, everyday usability and strong dynamics. Now Renault is launching another model of the same ilk, reviving the 4 after a three-decade hiatus.

The 5 might be a stereotypical hatch, but the Renault 4 happened to be the world’s first mass-produced hatchback when it was launched in 1961. This new car might be more of a crossover, marginally larger than the 5, but it’s still modest in both dimensions and price, based on the same AmpR Small platform – Renault says it will cost from around £27,000 when it goes on sale in the UK later this year.

Its design is more ordinary than the 5’s on first impressions, but the 4 references elements of the original for the same retro charm, with a large single-piece front grille (boldly illuminated from mid spec and above), those twin round headlights, trapezoidal rear windows and three-piece rear lights most notable – it comes with three distinct embossed lines in the doors to reference the plastic protector strips of the original, too, with a unique ‘plein sud’ fabric roof to launch at a later date for ‘techno’ and ’iconic’ spec. The 5’s got the jump, but Renault has given the 4 plenty of its own unique appeal with this feature alone.