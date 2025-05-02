Renault 4 2025 review – retro crossover takes aim at the MG4
The revived Renault 4 hopes to continue the success of its smaller 5 sibling, and on first impressions it seems well placed to do just that
The Renault 5 has taken the automotive world by storm, proving that retro-inspired revivals really do have a place in the mainstream market when properly executed. Despite humble underpinnings it’s even proven a hit with enthusiasts thanks to its charming looks, everyday usability and strong dynamics. Now Renault is launching another model of the same ilk, reviving the 4 after a three-decade hiatus.
The 5 might be a stereotypical hatch, but the Renault 4 happened to be the world’s first mass-produced hatchback when it was launched in 1961. This new car might be more of a crossover, marginally larger than the 5, but it’s still modest in both dimensions and price, based on the same AmpR Small platform – Renault says it will cost from around £27,000 when it goes on sale in the UK later this year.
Its design is more ordinary than the 5’s on first impressions, but the 4 references elements of the original for the same retro charm, with a large single-piece front grille (boldly illuminated from mid spec and above), those twin round headlights, trapezoidal rear windows and three-piece rear lights most notable – it comes with three distinct embossed lines in the doors to reference the plastic protector strips of the original, too, with a unique ‘plein sud’ fabric roof to launch at a later date for ‘techno’ and ’iconic’ spec. The 5’s got the jump, but Renault has given the 4 plenty of its own unique appeal with this feature alone.
The Renault 4 has a tough task on its hands to match the incredible success of the original (of which over 8 million were sold), but if the reception of its 5 sibling is anything to go by, there’s a good chance it’ll stand Renault in good stead. We got behind the wheel for the first time on the international launch in Portugal to find out if it’s worth the premium over the 5.
Motor, battery and 0-62mph time
If you’re familiar with the Renault 5 there won’t be many surprises here. In the UK there’s just a single powertrain option, pairing a 52kWh (useable) battery pack with a single front-mounted electric motor. Like in the 5, output stands at an identical 148bhp and 181lb ft of torque, and thanks to surprisingly minimal weight gain, it only takes two tenths longer to hit 62mph at 8.2sec – top speed stands at 93mph.
On the road, similarities extend to beyond just the numbers. The 4 has the same satisfying zip as the 5, and while there’s no doubt it lacks the top end pull of a performance model, there’s more than enough potency on tap for the task at hand. The Renault 4 hits the speed limit without a fuss, chirping its 195-section Michelin e-Primacy EV front tyres under acceleration if you ask for it.
> Renault 5 2025 review - £23k fun electric hatch with some of the original's spirit
Where the 4 does differ from the 5 is its use of steering wheel-mounted paddles for adjusting regenerative braking. These paddles are tactile and well placed to allow for regen adjustment mid-corner, and even a more aggressive one-pedal driving function that the 5 goes without. Where some one pedal systems are hard to acclimatise to, the 4’s is nicely judged, making smooth, energy efficient stops easily achievable – Renault says this is a feature that will trickle down to the 5 at a later date.
With the same power output, standard heat pump and 52kWh battery pack as the 5, quoted range and efficiency figures are close. Renault quotes a WLTP figure of 247 miles, just seven miles fewer than the 5 when equipped with the same battery pack – the Fiat 600e manages marginally more at 254 miles, with the 51kWh MG4 at a much less attractive 218 miles.
Ride and handling
It might be (slightly) more practical than its popular relative, but the 4 is near-identical under the skin. The wheelbase has increased by 8cm to accommodate more inside, but even so, it’s gained just 6kg at 1462kg. Though this is over twice the weight of the original car, it’s a respectable figure in today’s world, with even the smaller Mini Cooper SE tipping the scales at a portly 1605kg.
Renault says that while it shares the same Dacia Duster-derived multi-link rear axle with the 5, it has given the 4 a dedicated chassis tune with more suspension travel, softer spring rates and a slight drop in agility in the pursuit of increased comfort. On the road this change isn’t immediately noticeable, but the ride is well-judged nonetheless (on sun-soaked Portuguese tarmac, at least), with body control and secondary ride strong for a car at this price point. The thin-rimmed steering wheel and the same fast steering rack as the 5 make the front end positive too, encouraging a more spirited drive than its looks might suggest – steering is light and free of feel, but then this is a practical electric crossover.
That multi-link rear axle does leave room for a rear-mounted motor, and while Renault hasn’t confirmed an all-wheel drive variant, its rugged styling and practical cabin certainly would lend itself well to this. Sadly a hot rally-inspired Alpine version is not on the cards, for now.
Interior and tech
Its exterior design might not have quite the same immediate draw as the 5, but the cabin certainly does. The 4 borrows the dash from the 5, with the handy storage cubbies, physical climate control toggles and steering wheel identical.
Renault has given the 4 unique upholstery to set it apart, though, with the Techno trim featuring contrast-ditched denim on the dash, seats and on the door cards front and rear – there are even weathered jean fasteners on the seats coloured in bronze to match the stitching. For a different aesthetic, there’s the Iconic trim, giving you an excellent quilted leather and patterned fabric blend throughout. The 4 also gets the same cool patterned ‘3D’ headliner as the 5, adding another element of texture and character to the cabin. Buyers can add further character with customisable elements, including 3D printed inserts and the same baguette holder seen in the 5, if you’re into that.
A 22cm increase in overall length provides a noticeable increase in rear leg room in the back (16.4cm to be precise), and where some cars sacrifice boot space to make this change, the 4 does not – the boot is impressive for a car of this size at 420 litres, a whole 100 litres more than the 5. Renault has also introduced hands-free opening, and designed the sill to be as low as possible for easy loading, just like the original 4.
Dual displays come as standard, with the driver’s display 7 or 10 inches depending on spec, and the central infotainment display at 10.1-inches. This central display seems a little small on first impressions, but it’s neatly mounted nonetheless, with sharp graphics and standard Google integration making it excellent to use even without relying on Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.
Elsewhere in the tech department, the top spec car gets the full suite of 26 driver assistance systems, which can be quickly deactivated via a dedicated button to the left of the steering wheel. The backup camera is low res, but functional, and there’s also digital key functionality which will come in handy for some.
Not only does its bold upholstery make it attractive from the get-go, the fit and finish is strong too. The buttons, stalks and handles all feel reassuringly solid, well-damped and of a quality you’d usually associate with a much more premium product. Small but meaningful design touches and drive mode memory on restart also make it feel like a nicely polished product.
Price, specs and rivals
Exact UK pricing is yet to be announced, but the Renault 4 is expected to start from around £27,000 when it goes on sale later this year. While this might seem like a big jump from the £23,000 starting price of the 5, the 4 comes as standard with the larger 52kWh battery pack, making it just £2000 more expensive than the 5 spec-for-spec.
We will receive just a single powertrain option in the UK across three trim levels: Evolution, Techno and Iconic. A heat pump is standard from the bottom of the range, but if you’re looking for the incoming Plein sud fabric roof option you’ll have to opt for the Techno trim and above. Oddly, if you’re looking for a heated seat and steering wheel you’ll need to opt for the range-topper in the UK – some other markets receive these from the middle of the range.
Look to its rivals and the Renault 4 offers strong value, with the Mini Aceman starting from a higher £28,905, the Fiat 600e from £30,025 and the MG4 at a near-identical £26,995.
Renault is taking deposits for the 4 in July 2025 before first customer cars hit the road in September.
Renault 4 specs
|Renault 4
|Power
|148bhp
|Torque
|181lb ft
|Powertrain
|Single motor, front-wheel drive
|Top speed
|93mph
|0-62mph
|8.2sec
|Weight
|1462kg
|Battery
|52kWh useable
|Range (WLTP)
|247 miles
|Charging speed
|Up to 100kw