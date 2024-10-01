Assetto Corsa Evo is set to be the ultimate driving simulator – look out, Forza…
The maker of 2014’s Assetto Corsa is launching the next chapter in the popular series, bringing evo’s favourite cars and tracks to the virtual world
The likes of Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo are the most recognisable names in the virtual driving sphere, but in 2014, a little-known developer from Italy launched Assetto Corsa. With precision-scanned circuits and class-leading realism, it opened a new world for enthusiasts, and a decade on it’s receiving a highly-anticipated follow-up with Assetto Corsa Evo. Early access begins on January 16 2025.
Details are still few and far between at this stage, with the first reveal trailer only just having been released, but we do know that it will retain the enthusiast ethos of the original. The developer said: 'As with its predecessor, Assetto Corsa EVO will include cars from different classes spanning across years of motoring history. From road cars, classics, hypercars, and race cars.’
A comprehensive car list is yet to be announced, but the in-game screenshots and clips we’ve seen so far have already revealed some exciting additions yet to be seen elsewhere – everything from the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N to the Lamborghini Huracán STO and Ferrari Daytona SP3 have been confirmed so far. There are also a number of iconic circuits featured throughout the latest trailer including the Nürburgring Nordschleife, with a section of two-way public road even featured in one short clip – the original instalment featured only closed circuits, making this an intriguing new addition.
Assetto Corsa Evo confirmed car list
- Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm
- Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA
- Alpine A110
- Alpine A290 concept
- BMW M4 CSL (G82)
- Ferrari 296 GTB
- Ferrari Daytona SP3
- Hyundai i20 N
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
- Hyundai N Vision 74 concept
- Lamborghini Huracán STO
- Lotus Emira
- McLaren 765LT
- Mercedes-AMG GT
- Mercedes-AMG GT3
- Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II
- Mini Cooper
- Morgan Super 3
- Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)
- Porsche 911 Turbo (964)
- Volkswagen Golf GTI (Mk1)
- Volkswagen Golf GTI (Mk8)
Launching a decade after the original, it should come as no surprise that Assetto Corsa Evo introduces new technology in the pursuit of improved realism. Exact details are yet to be announced, but the developer has confirmed that ‘each vehicle is reproduced through an advanced system that simulates mechanical, electronic, and aerodynamic performance, combined with the fidelity of the circuits created using Laserscan technology.' We can also see the use of both day/night cycles and dynamic weather, something that was absent entirely in the original instalment.
One of Assetto Corsa’s key draws was its physics, with excellent fluidity, responsiveness and the ability to make every car feel truly unique. Assetto Corsa Competizione, a GT World Challenge-specific simulator and the latest title in the lineup, introduced new tech and stunning graphics, but some struggled to gel with the driving physics of its new Unreal Engine 4 platform. Developers are hoping to avoid this with Evo, reverting back to a ‘proprietary, high-performance photorealistic engine’.
Developed by both Kunos Simulazioni and 505 Games, Assetto Corsa Evo is set to launch in early access for PC on Steam on January 16 2025. There’s no word yet on its availability for Xbox, PlayStation and other consoles, but the original Assetto Corsa remained PC-only until two years after its initial launch.
Assetto Corsa Evo minimum and required PC specs
|Minimum
|Recommended
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit
|Processor
|Intel i7 8700k / AMD 1500X
|Intel i5 10500 / AMD 2600X
|Memory
|16GB RAM
|16GB RAM
|Graphics
|GTX 1070, RX 580
|RTX 2070, Radeon RX 5600
|DirectX
|Version 12
|Version 12
|Storage
|100GB available space
|100GB available space
|VR Support
|SteamVR, Oculus VR, OpenXR
|SteamVR, Oculus VR, OpenXR
|Additional Notes
|SSD required
|SSD required