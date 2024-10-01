The likes of Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo are the most recognisable names in the virtual driving sphere, but in 2014, a little-known developer from Italy launched Assetto Corsa. With precision-scanned circuits and class-leading realism, it opened a new world for enthusiasts, and a decade on it’s receiving a highly-anticipated follow-up with Assetto Corsa Evo. Early access begins on January 16 2025.

Details are still few and far between at this stage, with the first reveal trailer only just having been released, but we do know that it will retain the enthusiast ethos of the original. The developer said: 'As with its predecessor, Assetto Corsa EVO will include cars from different classes spanning across years of motoring history. From road cars, classics, hypercars, and race cars.’

A comprehensive car list is yet to be announced, but the in-game screenshots and clips we’ve seen so far have already revealed some exciting additions yet to be seen elsewhere – everything from the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N to the Lamborghini Huracán STO and Ferrari Daytona SP3 have been confirmed so far. There are also a number of iconic circuits featured throughout the latest trailer including the Nürburgring Nordschleife, with a section of two-way public road even featured in one short clip – the original instalment featured only closed circuits, making this an intriguing new addition.

Assetto Corsa Evo confirmed car list