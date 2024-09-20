Audi Q6 e-tron 2024 review – a calling card for future Audi EVs

That aside, the Q6’s cabin feels thoroughly modern and well built, with an enormous and responsive dual-screen infotainment system spread across the dash. If you want more pixels there’s also the option of a third, 10.9-inch display ahead of the front passenger, but there isn’t a pressure-based climate control panel as you’ll find in some other Audis. There’s also too much glossy black trim for our liking, which might not hold up well to scrapes and scuffs over time.

The Q6 e-tron is a fine electric SUV in isolation, a competent cruiser with a compelling blend of performance, range and tech. Unfortunately for Audi, it doesn’t live in isolation – it lives in a world where BMW’s iX remains the class benchmark for luxury and refinement, and the Porsche Macan is king for driver appeal. The Q6 doesn’t move the game on significantly in any key area, and we expected a little more from an SUV that signals the start of a new era for Audi.

Price and rivals

Despite sharing its underpinnings with the electric Macan, the Q6 doesn’t match up to the Porsche in terms of price, with an £8k cheaper starting figure of £59,145. Admittedly, that’s for the 288bhp Q6 e-tron Sport, where the entry-level Macan comes with a chunk of extra power – 355bhp from a single rear motor.

The 322bhp Q6 e-tron Sport Performance costs from £62,645, and while it closes the performance gap to the Macan, it’s still nearly a second slower to 62mph. It does have a similar range figure of 393 miles, however.

The Sport Quattro sits at the top of the tree with a £68,145 asking price, and though it’s not as dynamically competent as the Porsche, it does present relatively good value in comparison to the base Macan by offering four-wheel drive and an extra 28bhp.

If you can get past the looks, the BMW iX offers a higher level of comfort and luxury than the Q6, but for a steeper asking price – £70,985. The iX falls down when it comes to range, though, achieving 264 miles in base xDrive40 trim. To bring the iX up to the level of the Q6’s range, you’ll need the xDrive50, which moves into an entirely different £100k+ price category.