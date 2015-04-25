Best roadsters 2025 – serious alfresco driving machines

There are fewer and fewer convertibles and roadsters being built these days but there are still plenty of delectable drop tops to choose from. Indeed, there are some in the pipeline that we can’t wait to sample this year – machines like the upcoming Aston Martin Vantage Roadster. It looks stunning and if it performs as well as the coupe we’re going to be in for a real treat.

But what’s the difference between a roadster and a convertible? In truth, there are no hard and fast rules that put a car in one category or the other, but we’d argue that Roadsters are the more overtly dynamic and sporting in nature and happen to have removable roofs. Convertibles are sometimes, but not always, based on slightly more prosaic coupes, saloons or grand tourers and while there’s nothing wrong with that, it’s the roadsters that offer the ultimate in thrills.

In the UK you could argue that roadsters are aimed at the eternal optimist. But believe it or not, this country has the second highest ratio of drop-tops per capita of any in the world, so there are plenty of glass-half-full motorists about. We should celebrate then the manufacturers who can still justify chopping the roof off various sports and supercars and these are our current favourites.

Best roadsters 2024

Maserati MC20 Cielo

Maserati’s new dawn got off to a stunning start with the MC20, its combination of raucous turbocharged grunt and dynamic finesse enabling it to take the 2023 eCoty crown. It’s no wonder, then, that the open-top MC20 Cielo is one of our favourite roadsters of the moment.