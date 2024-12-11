A few months since Goodwood announced the theme for the 2025 Festival of Speed, it has now announced that it will celebrate Gordon Murray and his greatest creations with the iconic central feature. ‘The Winning Formula – Champions and Challengers’ is the theme for this year, inspired by the 75th anniversary of the Formula 1 World Championship, with the central feature honing in on one of the most significant players in the industry.

We'll have to wait to see what form the central feature will take, but Goodwood says it will celebrate Gordon Murray Automotive's 'ethos and heritage', celebrating Murray's 60th year of car design. Predictably, GMA's entire lineup will feature at the event, with the T.50, track-only T.50s Niki Lauda, T.33 and T.33 Spider all set to be present alongside Murray's most iconic creations for the road and track.

‘The Winning Formula’ refers to moments throughout F1’s history and beyond, when the right people with the right ideas, along with the right drivers, coalesced within a team to generate some of the most groundbreaking machinery and memorable victories over the years. A line-up of cars, teams and drivers from throughout the sport’s history is promised to comprise what is expected to be the Festival’s biggest-ever celebration of the series.

Festival of Speed founder, The Duke of Richmond, said: ‘The Festival of Speed is uniquely placed to reflect on motorsport’s rich history and heritage and I am delighted that in 2025 we will do this through the lens of “The Winning Formula.”