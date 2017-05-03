evo Leaderboard lap times – the world's fastest cars tested on track

Welcome to the evo Leaderboard, a timing board for the world’s fastest and most exciting performance cars that we’ve lapped around the UK’s best circuits. Lapping a closed circuit is a critical part of getting under the skin of any performance car – and gives us a solid basis to objectively understand how different cars drive up to and over the limits reachable on road. The evo Leaderboard is the definitive guide to how the fastest cars in the world perform on track, featured both in print and on our YouTube channel.

This is not an entirely scientific exercise: different days, drivers, weather and track conditions will and do vary timings, but in the hands of our experienced drivers it’s a valuable baseline to work from, and a whole lot of fun at the same time.

Most of our evo Leaderboard lap times are set at the Anglesey coastal circuit, but we’ve also used the Bedford Autodrome and Blyton Park for timings, so have included those in separate lists, too.

In 2024, the evo Leaderboard gained its fastest time yet, by the Revolution 500 Evo track car, driven by James Taylor. It’s worth noting that the British-built, 608bhp/ton Revolution is a dedicated track and race car, and is not road-legal. Its scorching lap time of 1:05.3 is seriously impressive, however. It’s followed by another British track car, the rapid Radical SR3 XXR.