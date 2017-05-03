Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
evo Leaderboard lap times – the world's fastest cars tested on track

This is our official evo Leaderboard, ranking the fastest lap times from Anglesey Circuit, Bedford Autodrome and Blyton Park

by: James Taylor
13 Dec 2024
evo Leaderboard22

Welcome to the evo Leaderboard, a timing board for the world’s fastest and most exciting performance cars that we’ve lapped around the UK’s best circuits. Lapping a closed circuit is a critical part of getting under the skin of any performance car – and gives us a solid basis to objectively understand how different cars drive up to and over the limits reachable on road. The evo Leaderboard is the definitive guide to how the fastest cars in the world perform on track, featured both in print and on our YouTube channel.  

This is not an entirely scientific exercise: different days, drivers, weather and track conditions will and do vary timings, but in the hands of our experienced drivers it’s a valuable baseline to work from, and a whole lot of fun at the same time. 

> evo Trackdays 2024: dates, tickets, booking info

Most of our evo Leaderboard lap times are set at the Anglesey coastal circuit, but we’ve also used the Bedford Autodrome and Blyton Park for timings, so have included those in separate lists, too.

In 2024, the evo Leaderboard gained its fastest time yet, by the Revolution 500 Evo track car, driven by James Taylor. It’s worth noting that the British-built, 608bhp/ton Revolution is a dedicated track and race car, and is not road-legal. Its scorching lap time of 1:05.3 is seriously impressive, however. It’s followed by another British track car, the rapid Radical SR3 XXR.

As it stands, the current fastest lap for a two-seater road-legal production car was recorded by Ferrari’s 987bhp SF90 fitted with the Assetto Fiorano package on Michelin Cup 2 R tyres, driven by Steve Sutcliffe. It lapped the Anglesey coastal circuit in 1:10.0, making it not just our quickest lap for a two-seater road car but also the fastest (speedhump-capable) production car lap time around Anglesey. 

evo Leaderboard22

Anglesey Coastal Circuit | evo Leaderboard

Anglesey, UK. GPS: 53.188372, -4.496385. Length: 1.55 miles

Behind the Revolution and Radical SR3 XXR, the top spot for a road-legal car on our leaderboard is occupied by a British-built favourite, the single-seater BAC Mono R. That lap time was set on slick tyres, however, meaning the fastest lap for a road-legal car on road-legal tyres is another single-seat BAC model: the Mono 2.5. The fastest two-seater supercar we’ve timed was the aforementioned Ferrari SF90, while the SEAT Leon Cupra Sub8 still holds the benchmark lap for a hot hatchback, although many of its contemporary rivals have yet to set a time in Wales.

Click on the links to find out more about the cars and watch the videos of our fast laps here.

CarLap time
Revolution 500 Evo * #1:05.3
Radical SR3 XXR * #1:06.4
BAC Mono R #1:06.9
BAC Mono 2.51:07.7
McLaren P1 GTR * #1:08.7
Ferrari SF90 Assetto Fiorano (on Cup 2 R tyres)1:10.0
Radical RXC Turbo 5001:10.5
Ferrari 488 Pista1:10.8
McLaren P1 (on P Zero Trofeo R tyres)1:11.2
Porsche 911 GT2 RS (991.2)1:11.2
Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991.2, on Pilot Sport Cup 2 Rs)1:11.2
McLaren 720S1:11.5
McLaren 750S1:11.7
Porsche 911 GT2 RS (991.2)1:12.0
Porsche 911 GT3 RS (992)1:12.0
Ariel Atom 3.5R1:12.3
Caterham Seven 420 Cup1:12.3
McLaren 600LT1:12.4
Porsche 918 Spyder1:12.4
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS1:12.4
McLaren P11:12.6
  • * Not road legal 
  • # On slick tyres

Why choose the Anglesey circuit?

Noise restrictions, cost and availability are the prosaic considerations; circuit design and lap length the critical attributes that need to suit the very particular demands of testing and filming.

Though we also use both Bedford Autodrome and Blyton Park for certain lap timing comparisons, Anglesey’s Coastal Circuit on the North Wales coast is the perfect home for our Leaderboard series, thanks to its ideal combination of compact 1.55-mile lap length, challenging layout and utterly breathtaking backdrop. That it’s just a stone’s throw from some of the UK’s best driving roads is a welcome bonus.

evo Leaderboard list22

The lap itself is a challenge for both car and driver. Not so much that it pushes the machinery beyond what’s reasonable or rewards excessive risk-taking from the driver, but enough to test the limits of grip and braking, punish poor traction and allow power and torque to make a difference, but not dominate.

At Anglesey as on the road, confidence and consistency are key, thanks to a satisfying blend of corners with fast turn-in points that place an emphasis on balance and feel, together with slow, technical elements requiring precision. Linked by a long enough straight (albeit a curved one!) that allows the quickest cars to breach 150mph, the Coastal Circuit is just about perfect for our needs.

Which bits present the biggest challenges? Well, much like any other circuit the quick stuff gets your attention, but it’s the slower sections where you can make or lose the most time.

About the track

The lap starts with Target, a tricky medium quick left-hander usually taken in 3rd gear. You want a settled, neutral balance here that allows you to carry some speed as you turn-in, then get back on the power as soon as you can and let the car run to the generous exit kerbing.

You then need to coax the car back to the left-hand side of the track for before the big braking zone into The Hairpin, which is slightly banked to help fire you out onto the short straight like a roulette ball. Depending on the car you’ll be up into the top-end of fourth gear before Church. If it’s a quick car you’ll need to brake and possibly shift down a gear before carrying as much speed as you dare on turn-in. Too much and you’ll waste time trying to balance the car, but too little and you’ll know it immediately. Either way you’ll be cursing all the way to the School kink, which is one of those just flat corners, even in something as quick as a GT3. 140+mph never feels quicker than here...  

That’s why the rush up the hill after School is the most unforgiving of mistakes, as the braking area switches from a helpful uphill gradient to a tricky plateau just when you need to gather things up for the tight left-hander at Rocket In. And all the while you’re busily downshifting and trying to keep the car as far to the right as possible.

evo Leaderboard list22

The transition into the right-hand hairpin at Rocket Out requires patience and discipline in order to get a clean exit for the short climb to Peel. Harder than it looks thanks to an inviting entry and a slightly tighter apex-to-exit placed on a crest that falls away as you chase the throttle, this is where we got those smokey slow-mo shots.

The downhill braking area into to the Corkscrew complex tends to tie every car in a knot, as you’re simultaneously braking and turning slightly left. It’s the one place you’ll feel the ABS kick-in, or lock an inside front wheel in something like a BAC Mono. If you can hit the left-hand kerb then the sharp right element is pretty straightforward. Just stay off those jagged saw-tooth kerbs!

The final turn onto the Pit Straight is frustrating for it always tempts you to carry slightly too much speed in, which compromises your exit speed for the dash to the line. Hold your nerve and don’t turn-in too early and all that’s left is to run two wheels over the smooth exit kerbing to complete the lap.

Below are our lap times for both Blyton Park and Bedford Autodrome. 

evo Leaderboard list22

Bedford Autodrome West Circuit | evo Leaderboard

Bedfordshire, UK. GPS: 52.235133, -0.474321. Length: 1.8 miles

CarLap timeVideo
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 PDK1:18.17Yes
BMW M3 xDrive (G80)1:18.61Yes
Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT1:18.92Yes
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio (Gen 1 2017)1:21.8-
Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition1:23.0Yes
Mercedes C63 Edition One (2017)1.23.1-
SEAT Leon Cupra 280 Ultimate Sub8 1:23.1-
Porsche 718 Cayman S1:23.2-
BMW M3 (F80)1:23.3Yes
BMW M4 Competition Package (F82)1:23.4-
Renaultsport Mégane 275 Trophy-R1:23.6-
Volkswagen Golf R (Mk8)1.23.8Yes
Mercedes-AMG C63 S Saloon1:24.0Yes
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S1:24.0-
Cupra Leon 2.0 TSi1.24.14Yes
Toyota GR Yaris1:24.6Yes
Alpine A1101:24.8-
Honda Civic Type R (Fk8 Gen 1)1:24.9-
Audi TT RS (2018)1.25.2-
Volkswagen Golf R (Mk7)1:26.1Yes
Renaultsport Megane 280-Cup Chassis1.26.3-
Audi RS3 Sportback (2015MY)1:26.6Yes
Ford Focus RS (Mk3)1.27.0-
SEAT Leon Cupra 300 (2015)1.27.3-
Volkswagen Golf R (Mk7)1.27.7Yes
Renaultsport Clio 220 Trophy1:29.5-
Mazda MX-5 2.0i Sport (Mk4)1:29.8Yes
Toyota GT86 1:29.9Yes
Morgan CX-T1:34.11Yes

Blyton Park Outer Circuit | evo Leaderboard

Lincolnshire, UK. GPS: 53.460093, -0.688666. Length: 1.6 miles

CarLap timeIssue no.Video
Ariel Atom 3.5R 0:58.9205-
Radical RXC Turbo 1:00.4205Yes
BAC Mono1:01.4189-
Porsche 911 GT2 RS (997.2)1:01.8204Yes
Porsche 911 GT3 (991)1:01.9205Yes
Caterham Seven 620R1:02.1189-
Nissan GT-R Nismo1:02.1205Yes
Mercedes SLS AMG Black Series1:02.5204Yes
Pagani Huayra1:02.5177-
McLaren 12C1:02.7187-
Radical RXC1:02.9189-
Ariel Atom 3.5 3101:03.4189-
Audi R8 V10 Plus (Mk1)1:03.4-Yes
Porsche Cayman GT4 (981)1:03.6221-
Lotus Exige S (V6)1:04.4177-
Porsche 911 Carrera (991)1:05.1177-
Chevrolet Camaro Z/281:05.1220-
Porsche 911 GT3 (997)1:05.2-Yes
Porsche Boxster S (981)1:05.5177-
Porsche Cayman GTS (981)1:05.5-Yes
Porsche Cayman S (981)1:05.5189-
Caterham Seven 420R1:05.8214-
Jaguar F-type S Convertible1:06.5-Yes
Vuhl 051:06.5220-
Zenos E10 S1:06.6214-
Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Black Series1:06.9177-
Renaultsport Mégane 275 Trophy-R 1:07.3205Yes
Ariel Nomad Supercharged 1:07.3220-
Litchfield Subaru BRZ Spec S1:07.5189-
SEAT Leon Cupra 280 Sub81:07.6220-
Alpina B3 GT31:07.7177-
BMW M135i1:07.7177-
Porsche Cayman (981)1:07.7-Yes
Morgan Plus 8 Speedster1:07.8-Yes
BMW M235i1:08.7-Yes
Mini John Cooper Works GP (R56)1:08.7181-
Renaultsport Mégane R26.R1:08.9181-
BBR Mazda MX-5 GT2701:09.0205Yes
Ford Focus RS5001:09.4181-
VW Golf GTI Performance Pack (Mk7)1:10.3192-
Toyota GT86 TRD1:10.7192-
Audi A1 quattro1:11.2181-
Toyota GT861:12.8177-
Caterham Seven 1601:17.6205Yes
Morgan 3 Wheeler1:19.2177-
